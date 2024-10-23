Meta targets deepfake celebrity ads with new facial recognition technology

New Delhi: Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is now going after deepfake celeb ads or ‘celeb-bait’ ads. In an attempt to control the menace caused by these ads, the company is testing a new facial recognition technology to combat fake celebrity scam ads that have been plaguing its platforms.

What are ‘celeb-bait’ ads?

These ads are deceptive advertisements that use images of celebrities to catch the attention of users scrolling through Facebook and Instagram. Scammers often use these ads to bait users into clicking on malicious links or providing personal information. For instance, you might see an ad featuring a famous actor promoting a miracle diet pill, but the actor has no connection to the product. These ads can lead to financial loss and data theft.

How can facial recognition help?

The facial recognition technology is a three-tier process that will involve detection, verification, and action. Firstly, the technology will scan advertisements to detect if they are using images of celebrities without a permit. Then the technology will check the legitimacy of the ad by comparing the celebrity’s image with known, verified images. In the final stage, if an advertisement is identified as a scam, the software will take it down.

The facial recognition tech is not just limited to identifying deepfake celebrity advertisements, Meta is also planning to use facial recognition tech to make account recovery easier for users as losing access to your social media account can be frustrating if it contains years of personal memories and important information.

The technology involves provisions where the user can take a selfie and the facial recognition software will compare it with your profile picture to verify that it's the same user trying to log into their account.

However, the technology is not without its flaws. Technology critics across the world are raising privacy and safety concerns considering Meta’s poor record when it comes to respecting the privacy of users.

In its defense, Meta has stated that it will immediately delete the facial data generated during these processes to protect users’ privacy.