Meta strikes 20-year nuclear power deal with Constellation to fuel AI

New Delhi: Meta Platforms, Inc. and Constellation Energy Corporation have announced a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure 1,121 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear energy from the Clinton Clean Energy Centre in Illinois, marking Meta’s first major foray into nuclear power.

The deal, set to begin in June 2027, ensures the long-term operation of the high-performing nuclear facility, supports Meta’s clean energy goals, and bolsters the local economy by preserving over 1,100 jobs and contributing $13.5 million annually in tax revenue.

The agreement comes at a critical time for the Clinton Clean Energy Centre, which faced potential closure in 2017 due to financial struggles. Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act extended its operations through a Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) program, set to expire in mid-2027. The partnership with Meta provides a market-based solution to replace the ZEC program, ensuring the plant’s viability without relying on taxpayer subsidies. The deal also enables a 30-megawatt increase in the plant’s output, enhancing its capacity to power the equivalent of over 800,000 homes.

“Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions,” said Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of global energy. “We are proud to help keep the Clinton plant operating for years to come and demonstrate that this plant is an important piece to strengthening American leadership in energy.” The agreement aligns with Meta’s commitment to match 100% of its electricity use with clean and renewable energy, particularly to support its growing network of AI-driven data centres.

Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, emphasised the broader impact of the partnership. “We are proud to partner with Meta because they figured out that supporting the relicensing and expansion of existing plants is just as impactful as finding new sources of energy,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation’s president and CEO. “Sometimes the most important part of our journey forward is to stop taking steps backwards.” The company is also exploring options to extend the plant’s early site permit or seek a new construction permit for an advanced nuclear reactor or small modular reactor (SMR) at the site, signaling potential for further clean energy development.

The Clinton Clean Energy Centre’s continued operation is a win for both the environment and the local community. A Brattle Group analysis commissioned by Constellation found that closing the plant would have increased carbon emissions by over 34 million metric tons over 20 years, equivalent to adding 7.4 million gasoline-powered cars to the road for a year, and reduced Illinois’ GDP by $765 million annually. The agreement preserves these benefits, ensuring reliable, low-cost power for the region and supporting local schools, fire, and police departments.

The deal is part of a broader trend among tech giants to secure clean energy for energy-intensive AI operations. Meta is also advancing a separate nuclear request for proposals (RFP) process, targeting 1-4 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity across multiple US states. The company has shortlisted several projects and aims to finalise selections by the end of 2025. This follows similar moves by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, who have also partnered with nuclear providers to meet rising energy demands.