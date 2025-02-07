Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to enhance ad campaign performance

New Delhi: Meta has introduced a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at transforming how advertisers craft, manage, and optimise their ad campaigns. These new features include the Opportunity Score, Advantage+ Sales, and Leads campaigns.
Opportunity Score is a new metric that evaluates the potential for ad campaign improvement by analysing factors like audience reach, creative performance, and budget utilisation. This tool provides advertisers with actionable insights and recommendations on how to enhance their campaigns for better performance, making the process of campaign optimisation more intuitive and data-driven.
Advantage+ Sales leverages AI to not only target the right audience but also dynamically adjust ad placements, creative elements, and bidding strategies to maximise sales. This feature is designed for e-commerce businesses, aiming to drive more conversions with less manual effort, adapting to consumer behaviour changes in real-time.
Lead campaigns have been upgraded with AI capabilities to streamline lead generation. The system now offers automated lead qualification and scoring, enabling businesses to focus on the most promising leads. This automation includes personalised follow-ups based on user interaction with ads, enhancing the efficiency of lead nurturing processes.
The global rollout of these features has already begun, with a phased approach to ensure that the AI systems are fine-tuned for different markets and business sizes. Advertisers can access these new tools through Meta's Ads Manager, where they will be integrated into existing workflows.