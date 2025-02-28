Meta plans to release standalone Meta AI app

New Delhi: Meta has planned to roll out a standalone Meta AI app, according to news reports.

The move marks a significant step in CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision to position Meta as a leader in the AI landscape, intensifying competition with industry heavyweights like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

The standalone app, expected to debut in the second quarter of 2025, will join Meta’s family of platforms as a dedicated AI offering. Unlike its current integration within Meta’s existing apps—where Meta AI assists with tasks like answering questions and generating content—the new app aims to provide a more robust, independent experience.

The decision to launch a standalone app comes amid a heated AI race, with rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT setting the benchmark for conversational AI.

In a jab at Meta’s announcement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X, “OK, fine maybe we’ll do a social app,” hinting at the blurring lines between AI and social platforms.

Meta isn’t stopping at a free offering, either—the company plans to test a paid subscription tier for Meta AI, mirroring revenue strategies employed by OpenAI and Microsoft for their premium chatbot services.