Meta now allows skill gaming ads in India; AIGF says it validates self-regulation

New Delhi: The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has responded positively to Meta's updated advertising guidelines, which now allow real money gaming (RMG) operators in India to run ads on its platforms under specific conditions. The revised policy, announced Thursday, requires RMG advertisers to obtain written approval from Meta and prohibits targeting users under the age of 18.
The move is seen as a development in bringing more regulation and accountability to the digital advertising space for RMG in India.
Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, said, “We welcome Meta’s significant shift in its advertising policy towards greater clarity and compliance for Real Money Gaming (RMG) advertisers. The new framework is a major step forward in aligning global platform policy with India’s regulatory and legal realities. It ensures that only authorized, responsible operators can access Meta’s ad inventory while protecting users, especially minors, from exposure to unregulated gaming content.”
He added that AIGF has promoted self-regulation and legal compliance in the sector. “As the oldest and largest industry body for online skill gaming in India, AIGF has long championed self-regulation and legality in gaming. For nearly a decade, we have run the most exhaustive voluntary skill game certification process in the country, rooted in legal validation and integrity. We are pleased that Meta now recognizes AIGF issued certificates as valid proof for legal and skill-based classification of games.”