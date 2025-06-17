Meta launches Gaming Accelerator in collaboration with venture Capital

New Delhi: Meta has announced the launch of a new initiative, the Meta Gaming Accelerator, to support small and medium-sized game developers, studios and businesses across India.

The programme, launched in partnership with four venture capital(VC), seeks to provide strategic guidance, mentorship and resources to up to 30 emerging developers over a three-month period.

The announcement was made at the Meta Marketing Summit, Gaming Edition, which was attended by stakeholders from the gaming industry, including brands, investors and developers. The Accelerator will be rolled out in collaboration with Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund and Elevation Capital.

“India’s gaming community is a hotbed of creativity and innovation, but to unlock its full potential, we need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. That’s why we’re launching the Meta Gaming Accelerator to provide Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge ad tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance that they need to scale their businesses and take on the world.” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India).

The Accelerator programme includes sessions on ad monetisation and platform integration through Meta Ads and the Audience Network, player acquisition strategies, and the use of AI tools such as Llama to enhance game design, storytelling, and personalisation. Developers will also receive business and funding mentorship and support for cross-border scaling.

“At BITKRAFT, we have a front-row seat to the explosive global growth of the gaming industry over the years, with a portfolio that spans over 140 companies across six continents. Yet, for emerging gaming markets like India, there is a big opportunity and need for the ecosystem to come together and help small and medium gaming companies. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Meta on the Gaming Accelerator a good initiative aimed at enabling the ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities, and helping accelerate the growth of India’s gaming sector,” said Anuj Tandon, Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures.

“India’s gaming industry is poised for the next chapter of its explosive growth, but it needs more interventions to reach its full potential. We’ve seen time and again that young companies with access to timely guidance, strategic resources, and a supportive ecosystem are better equipped to overcome growth hurdles and achieve success. That’s why initiatives like Meta’s Gaming Accelerator are crucial this programme directly addresses the scaling challenges faced by indie studios and offers unparalleled access to Meta’s experts, paving a clear path for sustained growth in this dynamic market,” said Vamshi Reddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital.

Salone Sehgal, Founder and Managing Partner at Lumikai Fund, added, “For our fund, it’s a strategic partnership that ensures our portfolio companies, particularly those at the early and growth stages, receive the precise handholding required to master efficient user acquisition and retention strategies.”