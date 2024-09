Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India

Delhi: Gaurav Jeet Singh, formerly Head of Agency Business at Meta, has been promoted to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India.

He began his career as a sales officer at L'Oréal, later working with Unique Transport and Unilever. At Unilever, Singh held key roles, including Marketing Manager and General Manager - Media, South Asia.

His responsibilities spanned digital and traditional media, driving business across DTC, e-commerce, and offline platforms through performance marketing and strategic media deployment.