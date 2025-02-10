Meta begins layoffs across global operations today

New Delhi: Today, February 10, 2025, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social media giants including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has commenced a significant round of layoffs targeting approximately 3,600 employees worldwide.

This move aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategy to "raise the bar on performance management" and focus on efficiency, as indicated in internal memos.

The layoffs began at 5 a.m. local time in multiple countries, with notifications being sent to affected employees via both their work and personal email addresses.

This process is set to impact employees across more than a dozen countries, with the exception of some European nations like Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands where local regulations exempt employees from these performance terminations.

In an effort to streamline operations, Meta has decided to expedite the hiring of machine learning engineers, signaling a pivot towards AI development within the company.

Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal about these layoffs, describing them as necessary to ensure the company moves out low performers faster to achieve its long-term strategic goals. The severance packages for those laid off will include eligibility for stock vesting and bonuses, though those affected will lose access to company systems within an hour of notification.