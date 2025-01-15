Meta announces 5% workforce reduction, targets lowest performers

New Delhi: Meta has confirmed plans to cut approximately 5% of its workforce. This decision, disclosed in an internal memo to employees, aims at enhancing performance management by focusing on its lowest-performing staff.

As per the news reports, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated, “I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster.”

This strategy is set to impact around 3,600 jobs, considering Meta's reported headcount of about 72,000 employees as of September last year.

The company plans to notify affected employees by February 10, with assurances of "generous severance" packages.

This move is not Meta's first encounter with downsizing. The company has been actively reshaping its workforce since 2022, with significant layoffs in both 2022 and 2023, totalling around 21,000 job cuts. These past layoffs were primarily rooted in cost efficiencies, but the current approach explicitly targets performance, intending to backfill the roles later in 2025.

The decision comes amidst a backdrop of industry-wide recalibration, where tech giants are increasingly focusing on AI and other high-growth areas while reducing excess in traditional sectors.