Meta allows brands to disable comments on Facebook and Instagram ads

New Delhi: In a move designed to give brands more control over their advertising environment, Meta has introduced a new feature allowing advertisers to disable comments on their ads across both Instagram and Facebook.
In a blogpost, Meta wrote, “We understand this functionality can be important for brands when running sensitive campaigns or during periods of heightened sensitivity. Comment controls are currently available to a limited number of businesses, and we will continue to test and iterate on this functionality and its availability.”
The new feature aims to shield brands from potential negative comments or trolls, providing a cleaner, more controlled space where ads are displayed without the possibility of user-generated content detracting from the intended message.
Historically, the ability for users to comment on ads has been a double-edged sword for brands. While interactive ads can foster engagement, they also expose brands to risks like negative feedback or inappropriate comments, which could tarnish brand image or deter potential customers.
From a technical standpoint, implementing this feature involved updating Meta's ad management systems to include an option for toggling comments off, a process that likely required significant backend adjustments to ensure ads could be displayed without the comment functionality while maintaining the overall user experience.
Meta is also giving businesses greater control over where their ads appear on Facebook and Instagram profiles, expanding a key feature that was previously exclusive to Instagram. Last year, Meta introduced the option for businesses to run ads on user profiles, offering brands an opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences. Alongside this, businesses were able to block their ads from appearing on specific Instagram profiles by using a “publisher block list.”
Due to the popularity of this feature, Meta has now expanded it to Facebook profile ads. This allows businesses to upload a list of public profiles where they don’t want their ads to be displayed, ensuring greater control over brand placement across both platforms.
In addition to its built-in tools like Ads Manager and the Brand Safety and Suitability Center, Meta is now working with third-party partners to offer even greater flexibility for advertisers.
Businesses will be able to collaborate directly with Meta Business Partners to create content block lists, allowing them to block specific categories of content where they don't want their ads to appear. This added layer of customisation ensures brands can tailor ad placements to their suitability preferences, enhancing brand safety across Meta’s platforms.
Early tests of this feature, which combines Meta's inventory filter with third-party content block lists, have shown promising results. Businesses have seen an increase in brand suitability rates when using these advanced controls.
Meta has partnered with Integral Ad Science (IAS) for initial testing and aims to make this feature widely available to other Brand Safety and Suitability Meta Business Partners by early 2025, once testing and analysis is complete.
Meta allows brands to disable comments on Facebook and Instagram ads
The new feature aims to shield brands from potential negative comments or trolls, providing a cleaner, more controlled space where ads are displayed without the possibility of user-generated content detracting from the intended message
Follow Us
New Delhi: In a move designed to give brands more control over their advertising environment, Meta has introduced a new feature allowing advertisers to disable comments on their ads across both Instagram and Facebook.
In a blogpost, Meta wrote, “We understand this functionality can be important for brands when running sensitive campaigns or during periods of heightened sensitivity. Comment controls are currently available to a limited number of businesses, and we will continue to test and iterate on this functionality and its availability.”
The new feature aims to shield brands from potential negative comments or trolls, providing a cleaner, more controlled space where ads are displayed without the possibility of user-generated content detracting from the intended message.
Historically, the ability for users to comment on ads has been a double-edged sword for brands. While interactive ads can foster engagement, they also expose brands to risks like negative feedback or inappropriate comments, which could tarnish brand image or deter potential customers.
From a technical standpoint, implementing this feature involved updating Meta's ad management systems to include an option for toggling comments off, a process that likely required significant backend adjustments to ensure ads could be displayed without the comment functionality while maintaining the overall user experience.
Meta is also giving businesses greater control over where their ads appear on Facebook and Instagram profiles, expanding a key feature that was previously exclusive to Instagram. Last year, Meta introduced the option for businesses to run ads on user profiles, offering brands an opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences. Alongside this, businesses were able to block their ads from appearing on specific Instagram profiles by using a “publisher block list.”
Due to the popularity of this feature, Meta has now expanded it to Facebook profile ads. This allows businesses to upload a list of public profiles where they don’t want their ads to be displayed, ensuring greater control over brand placement across both platforms.
In addition to its built-in tools like Ads Manager and the Brand Safety and Suitability Center, Meta is now working with third-party partners to offer even greater flexibility for advertisers.
Businesses will be able to collaborate directly with Meta Business Partners to create content block lists, allowing them to block specific categories of content where they don't want their ads to appear. This added layer of customisation ensures brands can tailor ad placements to their suitability preferences, enhancing brand safety across Meta’s platforms.
Early tests of this feature, which combines Meta's inventory filter with third-party content block lists, have shown promising results. Businesses have seen an increase in brand suitability rates when using these advanced controls.
Meta has partnered with Integral Ad Science (IAS) for initial testing and aims to make this feature widely available to other Brand Safety and Suitability Meta Business Partners by early 2025, once testing and analysis is complete.