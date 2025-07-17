Meta AI rolls out ‘Imagine Me’ image-generation feature in India

New Delhi: Meta has begun introducing its ‘Imagine Me’ feature on Meta AI across Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp in India. The AI-powered tool allows users to generate personalised images of themselves in chat by entering simple text prompts.

The feature is designed to give users new ways to express themselves in messaging platforms. By sending prompts such as “imagine me as a 90s rockstar” or “imagine me as a comic book hero,” users can receive images generated by Meta AI based on the setup photos they provide.

To access the tool, users can start a chat with @Meta AI in either individual or group chats on Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp. First-time users are asked to upload a few setup photos to enable more accurate personalisation. Once uploaded, users can type a prompt like “Imagine me on the moon” or “in a Renaissance painting,” and tap Generate to create the image.

Meta AI uses the uploaded images to analyse facial features and generate a visual response based on the prompt. Users can update or delete their setup photos at any time within Meta AI settings. The feature also offers controls to retake images or opt out altogether.