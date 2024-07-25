Meta AI introduces new multilingual, creative features

Delhi: Meta AI has introduced new features to help with answers, ideas and inspiration. Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, with the newest in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon.

Users can also interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in new languages: Hindi Hindi-Romanised Script, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come.

The“Imagine me” prompts in Meta AI is also a feature starting to roll out in beta in the US to start. Users can use the feature by typing “Imagine me” in their Meta AI chat to get started.

Meta AI’s new creative editing capabilities can add or remove objects, change them and edit them while keeping the rest of the image as it was.

The feature of adding Meta AI to a Facebook post is also being rolled out, with the ability to create it within feed, stories, comments and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — anywhere Meta AI is available in English starting this week.

Meta revealed its largest and most advanced open-source model inside of Meta AI on WhatsApp and meta.ai. Llama 405B’s reasoning capabilities makes it possible for Meta AI to understand and answer more complex questions, especially on the topics of math and coding.

Meta AI is also available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and starting to roll out next month on Meta Quest in the US and Canada in experimental mode.

Meta AI will replace the current Voice Commands on Quest, to control headset hands-free, get answers to questions, stay up to date with real-time information, check the weather and more.

Other uses also include Meta AI with Vision in Passthrough to ask questions about things seen in physical surroundings.