Media Care bags ‘Amariz’ digital marketing mandate from Doms Industries

New Delhi: Doms Industries has entrusted its digital marketing mandate for its ‘Amariz’ brand to Media Care.
The partnership aims to create cutting-edge campaigns and content that resonate with the brand's ethos and engage target audiences across platforms.
Media Care shall be responsible for aligning integrated solutions from handling and developing campaign strategies, content development, creative and video development, influencer marketing and managing social media ad campaigns for Amariz.
‘Amariz’ was launched in the year 2022 as a sub-brand under the flagship brand ‘Doms’. It was introduced to promote fine art products under ‘Amariz’ with a specific focus towards artists and professionals as an end user.
Om Raveshia, spokesperson for Doms Industries, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Media Care for Amariz's digital marketing. Media Care’s expertise in the digital domain, coupled with its innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our vision for Amariz. This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging digital avenues to connect with our customers effectively."
Yasin Hamidani, Co-Founder and Director of Media Care, commented, "It’s an honour to work with a prestigious brand like DOMS Industries. Amariz is a fantastic product, and we are excited to craft digital campaigns that bring its story to life. We aim to blend creativity with strategy to deliver measurable results for the brand."
Heemanshu Hemrajani, Co-Founder & CEO of Media Care, stated, "Our partnership with Doms Industries signifies a shared vision of innovation and growth. We look forward to helping Amariz achieve new heights by driving impactful campaigns that not only enhance visibility but also build long-lasting connections with its audience."