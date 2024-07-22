Maruti Indoria joins Times Network as VP, Digital Revenue

New Delhi: Maruti Indoria has been appointed as Vice President of Digital Revenue at Times Network. Previously, he served as National Sales Head at Network18 Media and Investments. He shared the announcement via a LinkedIn post.

With over 15 years of experience across ad sales, digital marketing and social media marketing, Indoria has also worked at SonyLiv Sports. He was heading monetisation for SonyLiv Sports, where he was responsible for driving revenues from marquee properties such as Fifa World Cup, multiple India cricket series, and other premium sports like MotoGP, NBA, WWE, etc. Before SonyLiv, he worked with Times Internet, DB Digital, Sify Technologies and Business Standard in revenue roles. Along the way he also had his own start-up in social media marketing.

Indoria is a post-graduate in marketing from Mumbai University.