Marko and Brando bags performance marketing mandate for Utkarsh India

New Delhi: Marko and Brando, a digital marketing agency, has bagged the performance marketing mandate for Utkarsh India.
Utkarsh India is a manufacturing company, supplying engineering products and services in the infrastructure, agriculture and domestic water piping industries.
“We were looking for a partner who truly understands the digital landscape and can turn insights into impactful strategies,” said Alok Adhikary, Head - Digital Marketing, Utkarsh India. “Marko and Brando stood out with their expertise, creativity, and proven track record of delivering results. We’re excited to see how their performance marketing strategies will amplify our brand’s presence and connect us with the right audiences.”
“Utkarsh India is a force in the infrastructure sector, and we’re all set to elevate their digital game. From digital solutions to high-impact branding strategies, we’re bringing everything to the table to ensure they not only reach but dominate their market,” stated Shreyansh Rohatgi, CEO and Founder, Marko and Brando.
Marko and Brando will roll out a monthly plan for Utkarsh India to track expected results. The agency will assess its performance weekly. The company will also manage campaign execution, the SEO process, and content adjustments.
Instead of broad funnel marketing, the focus will be on the middle and bottom of the funnel. The company will also monitor ongoing campaigns.