Manish Bhatnagar joins BEI Confluence as director, digital services

Delhi: BEI Confluence, an independent advertising agency in India, has announced an addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Manish Bhatnagar, a senior Digital Marketing professional as Director-Digital Services from August 5, 2024.

Bhatnagar is a strategic digital marketing professional with 19 years of experience driving Digital Marketing and Transformation, Programmatic Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Digital Media Planning and Buying for objective oriented Return on Investment (ROI) based marketing plans.

Bhatnagar joins BEI Confluence after a five-year stint as Head-Digital Marketing at Digitalthinkhub, a large sized Digital- First Agency in Gurugram.

Bhatnagar joined BEI Confluence with stints in digital marketing agencies and media houses including Digital Thinkhub, Percept, Times Group, Hindustan Times (HT) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

At BEI Confluence he joins in a leadership position heading the Digital Team and from the agency’s side, will lead the Digital initiatives on Digital First brands like Biryani by Kilo, Kajaria Kerovit, Insecticides (India), JK Group, Modi Group’s flagship brands and many more.

On his appointment, Tapas Gupta, CMD, BEI Confluence, commented, “As the world of advertising in India is rapidly moving towards a Digital-First approach, investing in bright & seasoned digital resources and digital technology have been our key priorities in the last few years. Manish’s appointment is in line with our vision of rapidly transforming BEI Confluence into one of India’s foremost Talent & Technology based 360, fully Indian and independent Marketing Communications agencies in next two years.”

Abhishek Gupta, Joint MD, BEI Confluence, stated, “We are delighted to have Manish head our Digital initiatives and lead a large team of digital professionals to provide our clients with Digital-First solutions that will help our brands acquire greater salience, achieve Return on Investment (ROI) driven results and build a robust future for these brands. I strongly believe Manish with his impressive credentials and rich experience in building brands digitally will be able to take BEI Confluence’s Digital initiatives to its next level. We wish him the very best.”

Bhatnagar added, “I am thrilled to join BEI Confluence and contribute to its dynamic team. The opportunity to work for such a forward-thinking organisation aligns perfectly with my passion for creating impactful digital marketing strategies. I am eager to leverage my experience to drive innovative campaigns and achieve outstanding results for our clients.”