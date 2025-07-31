Mandeep Malhotra joins NeuGenM.Ai as Partner, Experiential

New Delhi: NeuGenM.Ai, a marketing consultancy founded by Amrit Thomas (former CMO, Diageo) and Ashish Thukral (former MD, Mindshare), has appointed Mandeep Malhotra as Partner, Experiential.

Malhotra will collaborate with the founding team to develop brand experiences informed by artificial intelligence and rooted in consumer behaviour.

Launched in May 2025, NeuGenM.Ai describes itself as an AI-led consultancy that integrates marketing science with creative strategy. The company offers services including brand strategy, data consulting, and AI-supported marketing transformation, using neuroscience-informed methods and proprietary tools.

Malhotra, who also leads Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first integrated agency, as Business Head, will work with NeuGenM.Ai through a strategic partnership between the two organisations. The collaboration is positioned to explore new ways for brands to connect with audiences across digital and physical touchpoints.

Amrit Thomas, Co-founder and Chairman of NeuGenM.Ai, said, "The future of marketing belongs to those who can bridge intelligence with imagination. Mandeep brings both. With his sharp instinct for storytelling and deep experience in creating human-first brand interactions, he adds a powerful experiential layer to NeuGenM’s AI enabled marketing solutions."

Ashish Thukral, Co-founder and CEO, added, "In a world where every brand is racing toward automation, Mandeep reminds us of the power of emotion and the irreplaceable value of human touch. Together, we’re building a creative engine that doesn’t just generate insights, influences behaviour and shapes meaningful experiences in real time."

Commenting on the partnership, Mandeep Malhotra said, "For me, it’s always been about ideas that people can feel, live, and remember. NeuGenM is doing exactly that, but with the added magic of AI. Amrit and Ashish are people I’ve always admired for their foresight and integrity. This partnership through Tonic allows us to craft the next chapter of experiential marketing; intelligent, immersive, and impactful."