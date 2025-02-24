Manchester City names Publicis Sapient as Digital Business Transformation Partner

New Delhi: Manchester City has announced a multi-year global partnership with Publicis Sapient, naming the company as its Official Digital Business Transformation Partner. Through this partnership, Publicis Sapient will support Manchester City’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, helping the club enhance its digital ecosystem.

Leveraging its fully integrated SPEED – Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data and AI – capabilities, Publicis Sapient will work closely with the club to optimise operations and elevate Manchester City’s digital experience off the pitch, said Publicis Sapient in a statement.

As part of the partnership, the Publicis Sapient brand will be featured across pitch-side LED advertising at the Etihad and Joie Stadium in the UK and across the club’s social media channels.

Roel de Vries, COO, City Football Group, commented, “As a club, we are continuously working to strengthen our digital ecosystem. We are therefore delighted to welcome Publicis Sapient as the club’s Official Digital Business Transformation Partner.”

He added, “Through the new partnership, we will benefit from industry-leading software and innovative solutions that further reinforce our position at the forefront of technological advancement in the sports industry.”

Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis Sapient, added, “We’re proud to partner with Manchester City on this transformative journey, harnessing our SPEED capabilities to deliver innovative, people-first digital experiences. Together, we are building a dynamic and future-ready digital ecosystem powered by data and AI, that enhances fan engagement and operational excellence. This partnership not only drives immediate value but also continues to support Manchester City for sustained success in an increasingly dynamic and digital sports landscape.”