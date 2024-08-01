Magnite launches AI-driven automated wrapper management with Demand Manager

New Delhi: Magnite introduced automated wrapper management within Demand Manager, aiming to help publishers grow revenue and increase efficiency. Built on Prebid technology, Demand Manager gives publishers the yield management tools, reporting insights, and data enrichment connections.

"Demand Manager's Automated Wrapper Management tool provides us peace of mind knowing it leverages extensive historical data to adjust our Prebid settings on an ad request basis,” said Alex Mason, Vice-President, Programmatic Sales, Yield and Strategy at Ranker. “In addition to Demand Manager’s best-in-class A/B testing suite, the new feature takes the guesswork out of determining the optimal configurations.

Automated Wrapper Management maximizes revenue from Prebid, while saving us time and resources by reducing the need for testing. Initial results show a 5% increase in ad request CPM on one of our properties, and we expect this to increase once more settings are able to be optimized this summer."

“This industry-first feature set supercharges Demand Manager so publishers can unlock the full power of Prebid and vastly improve their monetization abilities without additional development and resource costs,” said Sunil Gupta, Vice-President, Product Management at Magnite. “Today our dynamic wrapper settings can provide optimal Prebid timeout configurations, and we have additional optimizations coming soon including optimal bidding order and intelligent price floor guidance. Machine learning and automation play an important role in the future of yield optimization and Magnite is bringing these approaches to Prebid management.”

“Having worked with Magnite for 6 years, we’ve been consistently impressed with the impact Demand Manager has had on our bottom line,” said Brijesh Chandila, Lead, Digital and Programmatic Revenue at Times Internet. “The introduction of new automated features takes Demand Manager to the next level, enabling us to make decisions with even greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to the enhanced revenue-driving results that these advancements will bring.”

"Optimising Prebid settings manually can be a difficult and time-consuming task,” said Nabil Shidqi, Senior Partnership Account Manager at Detik. “We welcome the introduction of automated wrapper management within Demand Manager because we'll be able to identify the most optimal settings and make more informed choices with minimal time and effort. This feature makes Demand Manager even more of a powerful revenue-driving tool for us."