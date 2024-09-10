Magnifi appoints Elliot Renton as senior VP, APAC

New Delhi: Magnifi by VideoVerse, an AI-powered video editing and automated highlights generation SaaS platform, has appointed Elliot Renton as the Senior Vice-President for the Asia Pacific region.

Renton will be responsible for driving strategic growth for Magnifi across the sports, media and entertainment industries.

Renton brings over two decades of experience in the Media, Entertainment, and Sports industries, and has a proven track record of successfully building, scaling, and transforming businesses in the APAC region.

Before joining Magnifi, Renton served as Industry Business Lead for Media, Entertainment, Gaming and Sports for Asia Pacific at AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Prior to his work with AWS, Elliot launched the APAC business for Grabyo, an industry-leading cloud-based live production platform in 2017. His extensive experience also includes senior positions at DAZN, Discovery Networks, Nokia, and Getty Images.

Commenting on his new role, Renton said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the production and consumption of media and live sports. The demand for Magnifi’s technology, which automates short-form content, highlights, and personalized media, is rapidly increasing across Asia Pacific. Our goal is to provide impactful and cost-effective solutions that help customers transform the curation and monetization of next-generation video and media. I am excited to be part of Magnifi’s global expansion strategy.”

Welcoming Renton’s appointment, Meghna Krishna, Group CRO of Magnifi, said, "Elliot’s deep industry expertise and successful track record of scaling businesses across the region make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to working closely with him to drive expansion and innovation in this dynamic market.”

Renton will continue to be based in Singapore.