Mad Men Marketing enters Gen-AI space with Mad EnAible division

New Delhi: Mad Men Marketing, a marketing agency, has recently entered the Generative AI (Gen-AI) space with its Mad EnAible division.

This move enables the agency to create marketing assets, from conceptualisation to the final video, within 72 hours.

In a recent project, Mad Men Marketing crafted a Gen-AI video for Haldiram’s latest Holi campaign. The video, from the song to the influencer integrations, was brought together in 72 hours.

The launch of Mad Men Marketing’s Gen-AI content division aims to help brands leverage real-time trends, perform campaigns with optimisation, and drive elevated engagement through AI-generated content.

Vaibhav Arora, CEO, Mad Men Marketing, said, "In our experience of working with the top brands in the country, we believe the most important asset we can save for our business and client partners is “time”. With the Mad EnAible division, we aim to harness the power of Gen-AI using our proprietary engines and agents in providing real-time, immersive marketing, where pathbreaking concepts are actualised almost instantly."

Watch the campaign here: