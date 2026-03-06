New Delhi: Luma AI has announced the launch of Luma Agents, a system described as a new category of AI collaborators designed to execute creative work across text, image, video and audio. The agents are built on the company’s Unified Intelligence architecture and are intended for use by agencies, marketing teams, studios and enterprise organisations managing large-scale creative production.

According to the company, the agents operate within a single system that maintains context from an initial brief through to final delivery. The architecture is designed to coordinate tools, models and production stages within a unified workflow rather than relying on separate systems for different media formats.

“Creative work has never lacked ambition, it’s lacked execution capacity,” said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Luma. “Creative teams shouldn’t have to spend their time orchestrating tools. They should spend it creating. Agents aren’t shortcuts. They’re collaborators that maintain context, coordinate execution, and advance projects so teams can focus on taste, direction, and strategy.”

The company said that many current AI systems rely on connecting different models for language, vision and generation tasks, often requiring multiple workflow layers to combine outputs. Luma’s Unified Intelligence architecture instead trains a single multimodal reasoning system capable of understanding and generating across formats within the same structure.

The first model built on this architecture is Uni-1, a decoder-only autoregressive transformer that operates across a shared token space, combining language and image tokens. This structure allows the system to process language while generating visual outputs within the same sequence.

Luma said the agents can coordinate tasks across several AI models and tools, including Ray3.14, Veo 3, Sora 2, Kling 2.6, Nano Banana Pro, Seedream, GPT Image 1.5 and ElevenLabs. The system can select tools for different tasks and maintain context across assets and collaborators during creative development.

The agents are being introduced with deployments across global agency networks. Publicis Groupe Middle East and Serviceplan Group are using Luma Agents across strategy, creative development and production workflows.

“Luma is now part of our broader House of AI ecosystem and integrated directly into our creative workflows. It allows our teams across more than 20 countries to collaborate more smoothly and develop great work faster. For our clients, that means high-quality creative output delivered with greater speed and efficiency, without compromising craft,” said Alexander Schill, global chief creative officer at Serviceplan Group.

The company said the system is designed for enterprise use and includes features such as intellectual property ownership for customers, automated content review processes, documentation of human involvement and required human review workflows before public release.

“Intelligence shouldn’t be fragmented by modality,” added Jain. “Unified systems reason holistically. When the same model can think, imagine, and render, you move closer to intelligence that behaves coherently across the entire creative process.”