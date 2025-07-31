LTIMindtree and Adobe launch AI-led marketing unit BlueVerse CraftStudio

New Delhi: LTIMindtree has launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a new unit developed in collaboration with Adobe to support organisations in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools across marketing functions.

Positioned as an extension of LTIMindtree’s CMO services, CraftStudio combines LTIMindtree’s marketing expertise with Adobe’s latest AI-powered technologies.

These include Adobe Creative Cloud, Firefly Services and Custom Models, Frame.io, Substance 3D, GenStudio for Performance Marketing, and Workfront. The service is structured to help marketing teams navigate operational complexity and extract greater value from their campaigns.

The offering is expected to support clients in enhancing revenue generation, improving efficiency, and accelerating go-to-market efforts. LTIMindtree states that operational streamlining through CraftStudio could reduce time-to-market by more than 50%.

Commenting on the development, Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, “Our partnership with Adobe reflects LTIMindtree’s vision to lead the CMO agenda in a world where human creativity and AI converge.

Together, we’re shaping the future of marketing, where data-driven intelligence meets imaginative storytelling, and establishing ourselves as the digital agency of the future.”

Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer at Adobe, added, “Adobe's combination of marketing, creativity, and AI technology is empowering brands to deliver intelligent, scalable, and connected customer experiences.

Our partnership with LTIMindtree on CraftStudio will help bring this power straight into the hands of marketing professionals, enabling them to drive efficiencies and reduce time to market.”