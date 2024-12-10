LS Digital’s f1studioz brings business solutions PrimePath and SwiftResponse to India

New Delhi: f1studioz, an LS Digital Group company and a global leader in UI/UX innovation, announced the launch of PrimePath and SwiftResponse in the Indian market.

These solutions will help brands enhance customer experience management and contact centre efficiency.

Businesses often struggle with complex customer pathways, resulting in poor user experiences, high dropout rates, and reduced customer satisfaction. Inconsistencies across multiple touchpoints create confusion and weaken brand loyalty.

PrimePath simplifies complex customer pathways, addressing critical challenges such as high dropout rates and fragmented experiences across touchpoints. Leveraging analytics and AI-powered personalisation, it redesigns and optimises key customer journeys, ensuring a seamless and engaging brand experience. Tailored for sectors like e-commerce, banking, healthcare, and hospitality, PrimePath helps businesses enhance customer satisfaction, boost loyalty, and drive conversions.

Santosh Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO - UI/UX, LS Digital, highlighted, “Today’s customers expect consistent and intuitive experiences across all platforms. PrimePath empowers businesses to meet and exceed these expectations by creating journeys that are not only efficient but also deeply personalised.”

SwiftResponse is a game-changer for modern contact centres, addressing inefficiencies like high average handling times, long wait times, low first-call resolution rates, inefficient call routing, and missed opportunities for cross-selling. With real-time actionable dashboards, AI-powered workflows, and intuitive interfaces, SwiftResponse enhances agent productivity and customer satisfaction. It is designed to optimise operations across diverse industries such as telecommunications, banking, and travel.

“Contact centres are at the frontline of customer interaction,” Shukla explained. “With SwiftResponse, we aim to transform them into hubs of operational excellence, ensuring faster resolutions, reduced operational costs, and enhanced customer loyalty.”