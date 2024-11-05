LS Digital’s ‘CRAFT’ approach aims to elevate brand engagement across digital channels

New Delhi: LS Digital unveiled CRAFT, an approach designed to elevate how brands connect, engage, and grow in a fast-paced digital landscape.

CRAFT stands for CReating connections, Amplifying experiences, and Transforming impact.

By Creating Connections, CRAFT revolutionises how brands interact with their audiences by harnessing the power of hyper-personalised, multilingual creative content that speaks directly to individual consumers. It bridges the gap between brand messages and audience relevance, ensuring that every communication enhances a brand's presence across the digital ecosystem. Further CRAFT Amplifies Experiences by turning every digital moment into a dynamic, immersive activation. Whether through bold out-of-home experiences or captivating digital activations, CRAFT ensures your brand resonates across all touchpoints, making each interaction not just engaging, but unforgettable. Lastly, CRAFT focuses on Transforming Impact, by delivering high-quality video content at scale, ensuring optimal utilisation of marketing spends while driving real, measurable growth. In today’s video-first world, CRAFT empowers brands to deploy video solutions that don’t just tell stories, they elevate them.

“CRAFT is a new way of thinking about how brands engage in today’s fragmented digital world,” said Manesh Swamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative at LS Digital. “It allows brands to go beyond superficial interactions, helping them build meaningful, lasting connections that drive real business results. We are not going the conventional touchpoints approach but more like identifying the new and emerging ways where consumers can connect with the brands at speed.”

Speaking on omnichannel marketing being no longer a luxury, but a necessity in today’s world where audience attention spans are shrinking by the minute, Swamy further said, “With CRAFT, we empower brands to engage their customers seamlessly across multiple platforms. The integrated approach of CRAFT ensures that brands can deliver impactful, consistent messages to their audience, no matter where they are.”

CRAFT’s offerings:

Hyper-Personalised, Multilingual Communications: Reaching audiences in ways that matter, with messages tailored to resonate with different cultures and languages.

Omnichannel Integration: Supports seamless engagement across platforms like social media, web, and mobile. Streamlined Operations: Offers centralised management, easing workflow and increasing efficiency.

Highlighting how these services would benefit the brands, Swamy said, "CRAFT represents the future of digital engagement for brands committed to deeper connections and meaningful impact. By integrating creative, technology, and data services, CRAFT empowers brands to streamline their communication strategies, creating customized, scalable experiences that transform customer relationships and drive business growth across every touchpoint in the omnichannel funnel."