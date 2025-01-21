LS Digital unveils AI marketing stack to empower brands

New Delhi: LS Digital shared its plans of ‘AI enabling’ all its clients with its AI Marketing Stack, an offering that integrates artificial intelligence into every marketing service.

This initiative positions AI as a default across all services, enabling marketers to access tools that deliver insights, optimise strategies, and lead in an AI-driven era.

This step aims to eliminate barriers to AI adoption, empowering brands to embrace the tools and strategies needed to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

In today’s rapidly transforming digital landscape, CMOs face immense pressure to integrate AI into their marketing operations. Recognising that AI is no longer an option but a necessity, LS Digital is responding to this need by enabling all its existing clients to embrace AI-driven solutions and by making AI capabilities a default offering. With a focus on Research at Scale, Generate at Scale, and Predictive at Scale, LS Digital’s AI Marketing Stack enables brands to:

Research AI : Generate deep, actionable insights into market dynamics, customer preferences, and emerging opportunities with unmatched speed and efficiency.

: Generate deep, actionable insights into market dynamics, customer preferences, and emerging opportunities with unmatched speed and efficiency. Generate AI : Generate content, campaign, and social engagements and optimise communication strategies for maximum effectiveness.

: Generate content, campaign, and social engagements and optimise communication strategies for maximum effectiveness. Predictive AI: Forecast trends, anticipate customer behaviour, benchmark ads and devise future-ready strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

To accelerate adoption, LS Digital is offering exclusive access to the Research AI component of its AI Marketing Stack free of cost to all existing clients for a limited period. This will allow them to explore AI-driven insights, assess their transformative potential, and achieve measurable results—all without any financial barriers.

Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "AI is not just a tool; it is the foundation for future marketing success. By making our AI stack a default offering, we are removing the barriers to adoption and empowering brands to achieve unprecedented growth and innovation. This initiative is about ensuring that every marketer has the opportunity to explore and implement AI-driven solutions that make their brands unstoppable.”

Venugopal Ganganna, Co-founder and CIO of LS Digital, highlighted the long-term potential of this initiative, adding, "The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, and those who integrate AI as a core component of their strategy will lead the way. Our AI Marketing Stack is designed to address every challenge CMOs face, from understanding complex consumer data to creating hyper-personalised campaigns at scale.” Speaking on partnership with Quilt, Venu further added, “Our partnership with Quilt has been instrumental in refining our AI capabilities. With their unparalleled expertise in AI culture analysis and market intelligence, we are building solutions that are transformative, accessible, and innovative, ensuring our clients remain ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”