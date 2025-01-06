LS Digital launches research as a Service (RaaS)

New Delhi: LS Digital has announced the launch of Research as a Service (RaaS).

In today’s fast-paced and hyper-competitive landscape, understanding the intricacies of consumer behaviour and market trends has become essential for success. RaaS leverages artificial intelligence, analytics, and customised research frameworks to empower Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and Brand Managers with the insights they need to not only keep pace but also lead in their industries.

RaaS helps unlock a brand’s potential by combining the expertise of its consultants with AI tools and tailored methodologies to address unresolved business challenges and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Today’s business environment demands more than intuition, it demands precision,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital. “With RaaS, we are not just providing research, but enabling businesses to translate insights into impact. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, advanced analytics, and customised frameworks, we are helping leaders decode complexities and shape strategies that drive growth.”