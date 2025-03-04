LS Digital launches DataQuark, a dedicated business unit focused on Data and Insights

New Delhi: LS Digital, a Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has announced the launch of DataQuark, a dedicated business unit focused on the Data and Insights, designed to change the measurement, analysis, and reporting of data.

According to LS Digital, owing to the favourable response to the Data and Insights pillar of its DBT framework, the company decided to give it a strategic identity of its own. Vinay Tamboli, who was leading this domain as CEO, Data and Insights, will now take charge as CEO, DataQuark.

The name DataQuark is inspired by the fundamental principles of data and physics. Quarks are the elementary particles that form the foundation of matter, just as data forms the foundation of every digital enterprise.

Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital, said, “In today’s digital-first world, businesses must do more than just collect data; they must harness its full potential. The launch of DataQuark is a natural progression in our journey, ensuring data is not only a foundational asset but a key driver of business transformation. Just as bringing in Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga helped strengthen the respective pillars within our DBT framework, DataQuark will now lead the charge in Data and AI. This move is an integral part of our business growth strategy, underscoring our commitment to empowering brands to reach new heights of success.”

“Over the years, we have witnessed how Data and Insights have been instrumental in driving digital business transformation across industries. As AI continues to evolve, the role of data has never been more critical. Through DataQuark, we are building a powerful ecosystem that integrates AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and strategic partnerships to help brands break data silos and accelerate innovation. The demand for privacy-first, AI-ready data solutions is soaring, and DataQuark is uniquely positioned to meet this need,” said Vinay Tamboli, CEO, DataQuark.

DataQuark offers four key services including marketing data infrastructure, business data infrastructure, AI and ML solutions, and data and AI readiness services.