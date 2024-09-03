LS Digital in partnership with .fearless forays into US Market with ‘.fear-LS’

Delhi: LS Digital announced a new partnership with .fearless, a marketing consultancy in USA, to launch .fear-LS.

"Technology has dramatically transformed the customer journey, leading to a significant rise in customer interactions with brands. However, digital friction within existing systems often drives customers away." said Mike Head from .fearless.

Speaking on this JV, Head further added, "We are excited to partner with LS Digital, a leader in digital business transformation. Together, we will combine our unique insights and resources to help businesses create a seamless, results-driven digital presence that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations."

"Our focus is on delivering a product and service mix that stands out in the market. We build trust by connecting with the right customers and gaining a deep understanding of the new digital landscape, rather than just chasing revenue." said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. Commenting on LS Digital's global expansion, Shejale added, "Partnering with .fearless, a leader in marketing consultancy and industry veterans in the US market, aligns perfectly with our global ambitions. Through this joint venture, we are excited to bring our innovative DBT model, developed in India, for the world. Under the banner of .fear-LS, this partnership offers American businesses cutting-edge solutions to overcome digital friction and achieve sustainable growth."

.fear-LS is headquartered in New York, with resources to service a wide geographical area including Colorado, Connecticut and the Canadian market.