LS Digital expands global presence with new office in Melbourne

Delhi: LS Digital, India's integrated Digital Business Transformation company, has announced its expansion into the Australian market with the opening of its new office in Melbourne.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Australia, a market with immense potential for digital business transformation,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. “Our new office in Melbourne will enable us to bring our cutting-edge digital business transformation services and innovative solutions that have driven success for our clients globally, to now brands in Australia region too. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to global growth and delivering excellence across different markets.”

LS Digital's entry into Australia is strategically aligned with its Centre of Excellence (COE) model of service delivery.

“Our deep expertise in user-centric design and technology-driven innovation will enable us to create transformative solutions that drive tangible business impact for our clients in the region. Our COE model is designed to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges and opportunities within key industries,” said Santosh Shukla, Co-founder and CEO - UI/UX, LS Digital. In Australia, LS Digital will focus on sectors such as BFSI, Energy, Education, Health, e-Commerce, Mining, Government, Travel and Tourism, Realty, and Food. “We believe our expertise and innovative approach will drive significant digital transformation and value for businesses across these industries.”