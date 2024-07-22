LS Digital elevates Dipshika Ravi to VP & Executive Creative Director – LS Creative

Delhi: LS Digital has announced the promotion of Dipshika Ravi to Vice-President and Executive Creative Director – LS Creative. In her elevated role, Ravi will lead the company's creative and social media teams, craft and execute marketing campaigns for clients, and steer the agency's overall creative direction.

With over 16 years of experience, Ravi has collaborated with global brands including PepsiCo, Bajaj Allianz, Singapore Tourism Board, Kellogg's, Pringles, Canon, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Life, Wipro, Tata Steel, and MakeMyTrip. Having been with LS Digital for four years, she will continue to report to Manesh Swamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative.

Swamy commented on her promotion, saying, “Ravi is a creative powerhouse with a profound understanding of content marketing, creative communication, and brand building. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. As our organisation continues to become a business transformation partner to our clients, our goal is to drive high-impact creative solutions by leveraging integrated data-driven services. We are confident she will significantly impact our clients' success.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Ravi said, “Being part of LS Digital’s journey has been inspiring, and I am thrilled about my new role. I look forward to the opportunities and possibilities it brings. Balancing a dual role presents both challenges and excitement; ensuring continuous departmental growth while maintaining high creative standards. I am fully aligned with the organization’s goals and am delighted to lead from the front.”

In her new role, Dipshika will be pivotal in driving growth for the company's creative and social media Business. She will also play a crucial role in developing and implementing LS Digital's data-driven marketing strategy.