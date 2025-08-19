LS Digital appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director for f1studioz UI/UX business

New Delhi: LS Digital has appointed Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director, UI/UX at its subsidiary, f1studioz.

The UI/UX division will be co-led by Co-founder and Chief Designer, D. Dhayan Kumar, alongside Mahesh. Both will work with Prasad Shejale, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LS Digital.

Mahesh brings over 28 years of experience in media and technology, having previously held senior positions at Sony Pictures and Extreme Reach (formerly Adstream). She has managed multi-market operations across India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

In her new role, Mahesh will oversee the growth strategy of f1studioz, with a focus on scaling its international presence and strengthening its positioning as a UI/UX partner for enterprises undergoing business transformation.

Speaking on her appointment, Mahesh said, “I believe agility and innovation will continue to be our strongest differentiators. Drawing on my global experience in strategy and enterprise sales, my focus will be on establishing f1studioz as a critical UI/UX player in the business transformation industry. Their offering paired with LS Digital’s pace of enabling digital transformation is par global standards and we will prioritise scaling impact in key international markets including the UAE, United States of America and Europe. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey to break barriers and create new frontiers for our clients worldwide.”

Commenting on the leadership addition, Kumar said, “Dipali’s vast experience and global perspective bring immense value to our growth journey as a market leader. Together with Prasad and the LS Digital team, we are committed to building innovation-led UI/UX solutions that transform businesses and create measurable impact for our clients worldwide.”

Shejale added, “We are delighted to welcome Dipali to our leadership team. Her deep expertise in building global businesses and her strong grasp of design strategy make her an invaluable asset to LS Digital and f1studioz. With Dipali and Dhayan leading operations, we are confident of driving the next phase of innovation and growth in UI/UX, further strengthening our transformation goal.”