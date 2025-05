New Delhi: Lovel Jain has joined HT Media as AVP (Zonal Sales Head) for Digital Ad Sales.

Prior to this, he served as National Sales Manager for Display Advertising (TOI, ET, and all news verticals) at Times Internet.

Jain began his journey at Times Internet in 2015 as Regional Head, Ad Sales (Agency Relations).

Earlier, he worked with Haymarket Media Group as Manager, Digital Ad Sales, where he handled the Autocar.

He has also held roles at Worldwide Media and Haier Appliances.