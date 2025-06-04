LinkedIn introduces first impression, reserved, and CTV ads for B2B campaigns

New Delhi: A majority of B2B marketers in India are concerned about grabbing and retaining audience attention, according to LinkedIn’s latest 2025 B2B Marketer Sentiment Research. The study surveyed more than 3,000 marketers across 13 countries, including India, Australia, Singapore, the US, UK, France, and others.

The research shows that 90% of B2B marketers in India view audience attention as their top campaign challenge, while 62% say investment in video content is now essential to stay competitive. In an increasingly crowded and fast-paced marketing landscape, 80% of Indian marketers surveyed believe investing in creative strategies is necessary to stand out.

Despite this urgency, creative marketing still faces internal barriers. According to the study, 72% of senior marketing leaders (including CMOs and VPs) describe their leadership teams as risk-averse, often favouring traditional approaches over more experimental tactics.

“With attention spans shrinking and competition intensifying, B2B marketers need more than just creative stories — they need content that grabs eyeballs, earns trust, and drives action,” said Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India. “The opportunity lies in pairing high-impact social video with relevant influential voices to turn passive scrolls into meaningful views, and eventually into buying decisions.”

The findings also indicate that 97% of B2B marketers in India consider video and influencer marketing among the most effective strategies for achieving direct sales. Short-form video is emerging as a preferred format, with 82% of marketers saying it helps build trust and reach decision-makers.

In addition, influencer and creator partnerships are gaining traction. Seventy-two per cent of Indian B2B marketers say their strategies are incomplete without them, and 84% believe these campaigns will directly lead to sales by the end of the year.

The research aligns with broader trends in B2B purchasing. According to Forrester’s 2025 B2B Marketing and Sales Predictions, younger B2B buyers now consult more than 10 external influencers — including peer networks and social media — before making purchasing decisions.

In response to these shifts, LinkedIn has introduced a set of new video advertising options aimed at enhancing visibility and effectiveness in B2B campaigns: