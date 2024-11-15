Lallantop Adda 2024 to take place from November 22-24

New Delhi: Lallantop Adda 2024, the highly anticipated annual celebration of Hindi literature, cinema, and digital culture, is set to take place from November 22 to 24 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Hosted by Lallantop, a premier digital storytelling platform that captivates a wide audience with its innovative content, this year’s event promises to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever, bringing together the very best of Hindi media and entertainment.

Spanning three days, Lallantop Adda 2024 will feature a vibrant mix of poetry, music, theatre, and thought-provoking discussions with some of the most celebrated names from the worlds of cinema, literature, and social media.

A star-studded lineup of distinguished personalities will take part in the event, including Badshah, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, Daler Mehndi, Ahsaas Channa, Divyenndu, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Maheep Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Pratik Gandhi, Gaurav Kapoor, and Sunanda Sharma.

From established icons to rising stars, the gathering promises to be a powerful platform for both emerging and established voices in the entertainment and arts industries. Attendees will have the chance to engage with thought leaders, exchange ideas, and delve into the latest trends shaping the future of Hindi entertainment, media, and digital spaces.

And let’s not forget the atmosphere—set against the crisp winter air of Delhi, visitors can enjoy the event with hot tea in hand, surrounded by an electric sense of community, and creativity. Whether you're a fan of literature, cinema, music, or digital culture, Lallantop Adda 2024 is the must-attend event of the year.