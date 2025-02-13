Kuku FM launches micro drama OTT platform Kuku TV

New Delhi: Kuku FM has entered the video streaming market with Kuku TV,

Kuku TV is a vertical OTT platform that will offer serialised micro dramas tailored for mobile-first audiences.

Each episode will last up to 2 minutes, spanning over 50+ episodes per series.

Kuku TV will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla.

Starting next month, one Indian regional microdrama will be released every day.

The library currently boasts over 300 hours of stories across genres like Action, Bollywood, Sci-Fi, and Mythology, and will be frequently updated with fresh microdramas and vertical movies.

Vinod Kumar Meena, Co-Founder & COO of KUKU, explained, “Traditional OTTs aren’t built for India’s mobile-first audience, whose attention spans are rapidly shrinking. 90% of Indians consume vertical videos on social media, yet there is no dedicated premium OTT platform for this format. With KUKU TV, we are bringing the next wave of entertainment—high-quality, serialized vertical storytelling, available across Indian languages. Our success with KUKU FM, which boasts 4.5 million active paying subscribers, has given us deep insights into what works for personalized content consumption. We are applying those learnings to revolutionize the video streaming experience.”

The company is actively collaborating with directors, writers, and producers to develop and distribute microdramas, while also acquiring rights to underrepresented films and shows.

Unlike traditional OTTs that rely on Hybrid Video on Demand (HVOD), Kuku TV follows a pure subscription model—no ads, just premium content.

The annual subscription is priced at Rs 899 and quarterly at Rs 399.