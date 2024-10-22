Kuku FM appoints Jhoomer Sinha as VP - India Hindi Business

New Delhi: Kuku FM, an Indian audio storytelling platform, has elevated Jhoomer Sinha to the position of Vice President of India Hindi Business.

With this elevation, Sinha will assume responsibility for expanding Kuku FM’s presence across Hindi speaking regions in India.

Her duties will include overseeing the entire Hindi content library and production, onboarding creators, developing new storytelling formats, establishing partnerships for new Hindi-related intellectual properties, hiring for strategic roles in her division and expanding Kuku’s reach to newer geographies aimed at higher customer and revenue growth.

In the consumer internet ecosystem, Sinha possesses over a decade of experience in business strategy, growth, and venture capital.

Sinha said, “It has been an immensely rewarding experience working alongside inspiring founders and an exceptional team that is immensely passionate about reinventing storytelling across formats for consumers. The India growth story is unfolding rapidly & I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise in the consumer internet ecosystem to make Kuku FM to become a household name in the entertainment industry.”

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuku FM, shared, “We have ambitious growth plans for Bharat as we strive to future-proof our business and create a more extensive storytelling ecosystem irrespective of the format. Jhoomer brings a wealth of experience and has seen India’s digital journey for over a decade that will play a pivotal role in not only catering to the Hindi heartland but also expanding our business to Hindi speaking audiences irrespective of where they are in the world. We are building from India for the world.”