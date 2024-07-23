Krafton India’s BGMI highlights cinematic moments from South India

Delhi: Krafton India aims to focus on South India with campaigns in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages.

The new campaigns aim to pay homage to the cinematic moments and pop culture icons that define this region.

The Malayalam film relives “pennukaanal” scene from the Malayalam movie “Sandesham,” reimagined within the battlegrounds of BGMI. The film features Dhyan Sreenivasan, the son of the original movie actor - Sreenivasan, and directed by Anoop Sathyan, the son of the original director- Sathyan Anthikad.

Fully shot in Telangana, the Telugu film serves up a scene with a twist of action, paying homage to Telugu flicks. Featuring the dialogue "Evvarra Manaalni Aapedhi" by Pawan Kalyan and the action sequences from the movie “Pushpa,” this ad reimagines these scenes through the world of BGMI.

The 'Psych BGMI Power' campaign showcases BGMI's journey across the length and breadth of Karnataka, tapping into local nuances, places, and insights. Developed in Karnataka, from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru traffic police to everyday moments, this campaign aims to reflect the essence of Kannada culture with a tune that resonates with Kannada movies.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film focused on a blast from the past to Tamil films like "Maari," "Gilli," and "Pokkiri,” woven into the BGMI experience.

These traditional mediums are being transformed into user-generated content. Regional content creators are also contributing by producing BGMI-related reels in their styles, integrating the brand into their content.