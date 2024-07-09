Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka to work on new consumer tech product

Delhi: Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the now-closed social media platform Koo, has announced plans for a new consumer technology product via his LinkedIn profile.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mayank-bidawatka-028b2a1_will-soon-start-something-new-its-under-activity-7215942207290134528-SQ_q?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

The venture, currently in its bootstrap phase, is described as a "massive global idea with a huge market size" that holds personal significance for Bidawatka. He has assembled a small team of seven individuals driven by passion rather than immediate commercial goals.

Bidawatka is actively seeking to expand his team, particularly seeking backend engineers, machine learning specialists, and iOS and Android developers. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out directly to Bidawatka via email at mayank.bidawatka@gmail.com.

The post emphasizes that the venture is driven by passion and is not currently focused on immediate commercialisation.

This announcement comes on the heels of Bidawakta and Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, took to Linkedin to share the disheartening news of discontinuing Koo.