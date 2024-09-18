Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka to launch Billion Hearts software technologies

New Delhi: Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of the Indian social media platform Koo, is embarking on a new venture. He has announced the launch of Billion Hearts Software Technologies, a startup aiming to create digital products for a global audience.

Bidawatka expressed his vision for Billion Hearts, stating that the name represents the aspirations of millions and envisions billions of users worldwide benefiting from their innovative creations.

The startup is set to launch within a few months and will focus on developing consumer-centric digital products. This new endeavor marks a significant step for Bidawatka following the recent closure of Koo.

In an earlier LinkedIn post, Bidawatka shared details about the early stages of Billion Hearts. He mentioned assembling a team of 15 talented individuals to build their envisioned products and securing angel funding from prominent tech entrepreneurs. Additionally, the startup is actively seeking seed funding from venture capitalists.