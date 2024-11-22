Kapture CX launches voice bot to enhance customer experience in BFSI sector

New Delhi: Kapture CX, the GenAI-powered CX automation platform, has recently launched the voice bot for the BFSI sector.

Powered by Gen AI, this solution provides round-the-clock assistance and personalised multilingual support and enables contact centres to achieve over 57% in cost savings.

In the BFSI sector, deploying a robust customer support system is a strategic approach to enhancing customer experience and gaining a competitive edge for both customer retention and acquisition. With customer behaviour undergoing a significant shift in the digital space, Kapture CX has embedded vertical LLMs into its BFSI voice bot, making it more attuned to the industry's terminology and concepts. This bot offers conversational and empathetic interactions, capable of understanding customer emotions through sentiment analysis and building on past interactions to deliver seamless, personalised experiences.

Sashi Bothra, Director (BFSI vertical) at Kapture CX, said, “At Kapture CX, we’re committed to transforming how BFSI companies engage with their customers. Our industry-first Gen AI-powered voice bot for BFSI is designed to not only streamline customer support but also drive cost efficiency and growth by enhancing every interaction with contextual understanding and personalised service. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise CX for the BFSI sector, helping organisations achieve operational excellence and elevate customer satisfaction.”

To make the customer support solution more advanced, Kapture has powered the new-age voice bot with in-house NLU, NLP, and TTS engines and offers BFSI players heightened accuracy in speech recognition and synthesis. In addition, it is equipped with sophisticated Customer Journey Awareness features to maintain a complete history of customer interactions, personalise every conversation and ensure that the clients feel understood and valued.

The BFSI brands handle customer queries from diverse geographies and backgrounds. Kapture CX’s voice bot is integrated with multilingual capabilities and is available in 40+ languages to engage customers across India and globally.

Moreover, the voice bot boasts dual functionality that handles both customer support tasks and outbound sales campaigns, such as lead nurturing and upselling. To make the integration more seamless, Kapture’s voice bot requires minimal training for rapid deployment and seamlessly fits into existing workflows. For complex scenarios, it also transitions to human agents with full context, which has long been the biggest pain point in the existing bots across the industry.