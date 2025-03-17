New Delhi: Kapture CX, a Gen AI-powered customer experience platform, has announced the appointment of Alok Agrawal as its new Head of Account Growth.

Agrawal has experience working in enterprise product sales. He is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Tiruchirappalli. He has joined Kapture CX following his tenure at Razorpay, where he was responsible for product sales and driving revenue for enterprise merchants in the online payments space.

Prior to Razorpay, he worked at Paytm, overseeing product sales for enterprise solutions, driving go-to-market strategies, and managing stakeholder relationships. He has worked in sectors including fintech, retail, and manufacturing.

In his new role, Agrawal will spearhead Kapture CX’s account growth initiatives, focusing on enhancing client engagement and ensuring seamless integration of the company’s AI-driven customer experience solutions.

Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-Founder, Kapture CX, said, “Agrawal’s appointment comes at an important phase for Kapture CX as we continue to scale and innovate in the customer experience space. His extensive experience in enterprise product sales and revenue expansion will play a crucial role in strengthening our client relationships and ensuring seamless customer journeys.”

Agrawal stated, "Customers are at the core of every successful business, and I'm excited to contribute to Kapture CX’s mission of enhancing customer experience with smart, seamless solutions. I'm looking forward to working with this energetic team to improve customer interactions and expand into new and existing markets. While we are a young team, the enthusiasm here is infectious, and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish together."