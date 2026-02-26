New Delhi: Kantar Media has rebranded as Fifty5Blue, marking a shift in identity after its separation from Kantar Group and acquisition by H.I.G. Capital in August 2025.

The company said the new brand reflects its position as an independent business operating in a media environment characterised by audience fragmentation and expanding datasets.

Fifty5Blue stated that it will continue to work with advertisers, agencies, media owners and social platforms on measurement and analytics related to content and advertising strategies.

“Today we step forward as Fifty5Blue with ambition,” said Patrick Béhar, Global CEO.

“In a world full of noise, with no shortage of data, we believe clarity is the real differentiator. Our role is to remove unnecessary complexity, provide the right data with the most rigorous methods and help our clients gain the clarity to make better decisions. This new brand stands on the shoulders of the business we have built over the past year and the standards we continue to hold ourselves to, clearing the fog, standing for independence and embracing impatience.”

Over the past year, the business has undergone operational changes under independent ownership, including investment in technology, partnerships and workforce expansion.

“We have embraced the freedom to move faster, sharpen our focus and invest for the long-term, while remaining anchored in the independence, rigour and transparency that have always defined our organisation and our audience measurement solutions globally," said Patrick Béhar.

The company said it will continue investing in hybrid measurement solutions that combine panel-based data with large-scale datasets, supported by technology and AI-led tools.

“AI fundamentally reinforces the importance of our single-source datasets, which are based on direct observation of what real people watch,” Patrick Béhar added.

Established products and brands within the portfolio, including Ibope, TGI and TechEdge, will continue to operate under the new brand structure.

“Our clients and partners can expect the same trusted measurement, independence and commitment to helping them navigate change. What’s new is our impatience to innovate, deliver and scale faster for our clients, our partners and our teams. We are our clients’ window on what the world is watching,” Patrick Béhar concluded.