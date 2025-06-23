Kamath Brothers invest Rs 250 Crore in InCred ahead of IPO

New Delhi: Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath have acquired a minority stake in InCred Holdings Limited, purchasing shares worth Rs 250 crore. InCred Holdings is the parent company of InCred Financial Services (IFSL), a tech-driven Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) operating in the consumer, small and medium enterprises (SME), and education lending segments.

Advertisment

The investment comes ahead of InCred’s anticipated initial public offering and is viewed as a signal of continued investor interest in India’s changing credit environment, which is increasingly formalised, digitised, and data-led.

“India’s credit ecosystem is changing fast, more formal, more digital, and more accessible,” said Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur. “InCred Group seems to get that. They’ve built a strong team, a technology-first approach, and a clear view of where the market is headed. Backing them is a bet on that broader shift, and the belief that responsible lending can scale without losing sight of fundamentals.”

Founded in 2016 by Bhupinder Singh, InCred Group operates a lending platform catering to retail and MSME borrowers. Its approach combines proprietary risk analytics, data science, and digital-led operations.