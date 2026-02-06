New Delhi: JioStar has announced its broadcast and commentary line-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held across India and Sri Lanka. The network said the panel will include more than 100 former cricketers, commentators and presenters who will be part of the tournament coverage across television and streaming.
According to the company, the broadcast will be available in nine languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bangla, along with Bhojpuri and Haryanvi, which will be included for the first time in an ICC World Cup broadcast. The panel will work alongside the ICCTV world feed talent roster for the tournament.
Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his ICC Men’s T20 World Cup commentary debut as part of the JioStar panel. He will be joined by former ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winners and former India players including Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla. Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Abhishek Nayar and Sanjay Bangar are also part of the line-up.
The network’s coverage will also feature international cricketers and commentators such as Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree and Temba Bavuma, along with former World Cup winners and broadcasters including Eoin Morgan, Matthew Hayden, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. Commentators Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Simon Doull are also part of the ICCTV broadcast team.
In addition to live coverage, JioStar said viewers on JioHotstar will have access to features such as MaxView for mobile in English and Hindi, Indian Sign Language coverage for India matches and knockout games, and multiple camera feeds including Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View and Multi View.
Siddharth Sharma, Head, Sports Content, JioStar, said, “As Team India mounts its greatest effort to defeat history - the fact that no team has ever defended the T20 World Cup Title – our endeavour is to put together a spectacle that would match the occasion. JioStar’s broadcast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is designed to captivate core fans as well as thrill casual viewers, with former ICC World Cup winners in commentary, along with a host of interactive features and bespoke camera angles on JioHotstar. As Team India attempts to become the first ever nation to lift the trophy thrice, JioStar will continue to give viewers the ultimate broadcast experience.”
India begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the United States in Mumbai on February, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, Pakistan on February 15 and the Netherlands on February 18. The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8 and will be broadcast on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.
JioStar unveils commentary and broadcast panel for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
The broadcast will run in nine languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time at an ICC World Cup, with JioStar’s panel working alongside the ICCTV world feed team
