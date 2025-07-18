JioHotstar’s international content racks up over 200 nominations at 77th Emmy Awards

New Delhi: JioHotstar’s international catalogue has collectively secured more than 200 nominations across categories at the 77th Emmy® Awards, spanning drama, comedy, limited series and reality formats. The tally includes major titles from Hollywood studios as well as globally streamed favourites.

Leading the nomination count is The Penguin, with 24 nods, including Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actor (Colin Farrell), Lead Actress (Cristin Milioti), and Supporting Actress (Deirdre O’Connell). The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Directing and one for Writing.

The White Lotus also earned 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Several members of its ensemble cast were recognised across the Supporting Actor and Actress categories, including Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood. The episode “Amor Fati” was nominated for both Directing and Writing.

In comedy, Hacks secured 15 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress (Jean Smart), Supporting Actress (Hannah Einbinder), and nods in both Writing and Directing for the episode “A Slippery Slope”.

The Bear followed closely with 13 nominations. These include Outstanding Comedy Series and recognition for Lead Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri), Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Directing for the episode “Napkins”.

Other notable entries in the drama category include The Last of Us (Lead Actress: Bella Ramsey; Lead Actor: Pedro Pascal), Paradise (Outstanding Drama Series; Lead Actor: Sterling K. Brown; Supporting roles: James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson), The Pitt (Outstanding Drama Series; Lead Actor: Noah Wyle; Supporting Actress: Katherine LaNasa), and Andor, which is also up for Outstanding Drama Series.

Abbott Elementary received nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress (Quinta Brunson), Supporting Actress (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Writing for the episode “Back to School”.

Only Murders in the Building received a nomination for Lead Actor (Martin Short), while Somebody Somewhere was recognised for Supporting Actor (Jeff Hiller) and Writing for the episode “AGG”.

In the limited series category, Dying for Sex received multiple nominations including Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actress (Michelle Williams), Supporting Actor (Rob Delaney), Supporting Actress (Jenny Slate), and recognition in both Writing (“Good Value Diet Soda”) and Directing (“It’s Not That Serious”). The Penguin also earned further nominations for Directing (“Cent’anni” and “A Great or Little Thing”) and Writing for the latter.

JioHotstar’s unscripted catalogue also features in this year’s awards, with Top Chef nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Host (Kristen Kish), Shark Tank for Outstanding Reality Host (entire panel), and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category.

Additional nominees available on the platform include House of the Dragon, The Oscars, The 67th Grammy Awards, and Pee-wee as Himself, each securing multiple nominations.

A JioHotstar spokesperson stated: “From Hollywood’s Big Five to global hits across genres, JioHotstar brings together an unmatched selection of stories, ensuring there’s something for every kind of viewer.”