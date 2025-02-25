JioHotstar's first Malayalam original series, Love Under Construction, to stream from Feb 28

New Delhi: Love Under Construction will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from February 28 2025. Love Under Construction features actors including Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Gouri G. Kishan in lead roles.

The comedy web series revolves around the dreams of a young expatriate who wishes to build his dream home while also navigating love and the pressures of balancing both.

Written and directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, the series' music is composed by Gopi Sundar. Produced under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media by M. Ranjith, the rom-com series has Avantika Ranjith as its executive producer. The visuals are captured by Ajay David Kachappilly, while editing is done by Arju Benn.

Love Under Construction will stream in seven languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali on JioHotstar.