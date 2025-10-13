JioHotstar unveils reality show ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ featuring Bollywood celebs

New Delhi: JioHotstar has announced the launch of Pitch to Get Rich, India’s fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show, at a press event in Mumbai attended by Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora.

Also present were Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF); Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment; and Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business and Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar.

Produced by FEF and Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from October 20 and features a Rs 40 crore investment pool for emerging fashion founders. At the launch, 14 founders presented their brands in a mini runway showcase, including Cloud Tailor, House of Armuse, Philocaly, Dmodot, Stylox, Banana Labs, Banana Club, Heritage Bazaar, among others.

The judging and investor panel comprises Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora, alongside entrepreneurs and industrialists including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania.

Speaking at the event, Akshay Kumar said: "Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. Pitch to Get Rich celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India’s next big global brand, taking India to the world."

Karan Johar added: "Fashion is not just about glamour; it’s a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce and I’m thrilled to see how India’s young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big. At Dharmatic, we’ve always believed in breaking moulds and pushing boundaries, and this show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit."

Sushant Sreeram said: "Pitch to Get Rich is a shining example of the new India: creative, confident, and unafraid to bet on its own ideas. It’s a stage where fashion, ambition, and enterprise collide to celebrate a generation that is not just thinking big, but taking bold steps to shape the future of our country on the global stage. At JioHotstar, we believe great entertainment also serves inspiration, and we are excited to bring stories that ignite ambition and showcase innovation."

Sanjay Nigam added: "Pitch to Get Rich is where fashion, finance, and fame come together with the power of entertainment. We are excited to bring this to audiences at large and are happy to partner with JioHotstar in bringing this to a larger number of households.

It’s an entertaining yet empowering format that nurtures a new generation of fashion founders who will shape the future of the industry, both in India and globally."

The series will also feature guest appearances from Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ronnie Screwvala, Diipa Khosla and Shibani Dandekar, among others.

Pitch to Get Rich premieres exclusively on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025.