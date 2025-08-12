JioHotstar unlocks entire content library for free on August 15 under ‘Operation Tiranga’

New Delhi: JioHotstar will mark India’s 79th Independence Day with ‘Operation Tiranga: Tiranga Ek, Kahaniyaan Anek,’ offering viewers full-day free access to its complete content library on August 15.

The platform-wide initiative blends entertainment with national pride, supported by a multi-channel marketing push.

The campaign’s curated line-up draws from the symbolism of the Indian Tricolour — Saffron for courage and covert heroism (Take Off, Madras Cafe, IB71), White for sacrifice and resilience (Salakaar, Neerja, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Chandrashekar), and Green for cultural pride (Sarzameen, Kesari 2, Airlift).

A redesigned interface, reflecting the flag’s colours, will greet viewers as they explore the collection.

Minakshi Achan, Head – Brand & Creative, JioStar, said, “JioHotstar has always believed in unlocking infinite possibilities through storytelling by giving viewers the freedom to choose what they watch, when they watch, and how they engage with it. Operation Tiranga is an extension of that philosophy. It is a campaign that celebrates the spirit of Independence Day and removes all barriers to access, allowing every viewer to discover stories that reflect the courage, resilience, and identity of the nation."

The rollout spans in-app takeovers, primetime TV spots, outdoor and digital campaigns, social activations, and brand collaborations.

JioHotstar has also partnered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote flag etiquette awareness.