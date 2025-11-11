New Delhi: JioHotstar will exclusively livestream the premiere event for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure Globetrotter on Saturday, November 15, starting at 7:00 pm.

The digital launch will feature the global debut of the film’s teaser alongside the first look. The event will take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with over 50,000 attendees expected. The teaser and first look will be displayed on a 130 ft x 100 ft screen, among the largest in India.

The evening will also include a performance of the movie’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine, followed by the unveiling of a three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, set against the Masai Mara. Mahesh Babu will make a grand entry, culminating in a fireworks display over the venue.

The teaser will be available in both English and Telugu, providing wider accessibility for audiences across India and abroad.

Speaking about the launch, SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special, not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Mahesh Babu added, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

JioHotstar has previously streamed large-scale events including Coldplay’s performance and Lalbaugcha Raja, establishing a presence in live entertainment experiences across the country. The platform will allow viewers to watch the Globetrotter launch live or catch the full event later on demand.